Perfect Way To Respond -Aikhomogbe

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhomogbe has lauded the performance of the Super Eagles in their 2-0 win over the Central Africa Republic in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In a chat with Completesports.com from his base in Cairo, Egypt, Aikhomogbe described the victory as a perfect respond to their 1-0 loss at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos four days ago.

Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen goals in the first half was enough to give Nigeria the three points and maintain their grip at the top of Group C table on nine points.

“There is no doubt that today’s performance is better than what we saw at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. I am delighted that they have bounced back to winning ways by beating the Central Africa Republic 2-0 in Douala, Cameroon.

“It is the perfect way to respond to the shock defeat the team encountered in Lagos and I believe they have made a big statement that the loss was just a mistake.”

