Sack Rohr Now Before It’s Too Late -Oliseh

Former Nigerian midfielder, Sunday Oliseh has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to sack the current Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr due to his inability to move Nigeria’s football forward.

Oliseh made this call on the backdrop of the Super Eagles’ 1-0 loss to the Central Africa Republic in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner in an interview with ‘Saturday Punch’, stated that Nigeria’s football has retrogressed under the German tactician in the past five years.

“It’s disgusting the level the coach has taken our football to. I watched the game and we didn’t have a definite pattern and a philosophy of how we play. I dare ask what he has achieved in five years with these talented players at his disposal.

“Since his appointment, this coach has been paid $55,000 per month, the sum of $2,640,000 by a country where the…