Super Eagles Pip CAR 2-20 In Douala; Balogun, Osimhen On Target

The Super Eagles revived their hopes of securing a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a 2-0 win against the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic at the Stade Omnisport in Japoma, Douala on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen scored both goals for the West Africans in the first half.

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr switched formation following his side’s disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Raoul Savoy’s men on Thursday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Rohr, who opted for 3-5-2 formation restored Maduka Okoye in goal with Alanyaspor defender Chidozie Awaziem joining Balogun and William Troost-Ekong in central defence.

Moses Simon and Jamilu Collins were deployed as wing-backs, while Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka and Kelechi Iheanacho kept their place in midfield.

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, who was making his 100th appearance for…