Watford Send Troost-Ekong Good Luck Message Ahead CAR Game

Newly promoted club Watford have sent good luck message to William Troost-Ekong ahead of the Super Eagles 2022 World Cup qualifier away to Central African Republic (CAR) on Sunday.

Troost-Ekong and his Eagles teammates will be looking to bounce back from the shock defeat to CAR at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday.

Despite going into the game as favourites, a 91st minute goal from Karl Namnganda earned CAR the win.

Also Read: Cape Verde Push To Topple Nigeria In WCQ Group C: ‘Any Team Can Win Anywhere’ –Bubista

Both teams will take to the field once again inside the Stade Omnisport in Douala, Cameroon.

And ahead of the crucial tie, the Hornets wished this skipper all the best.

“Good luck, @WTroostEkong! 👊

🇳🇬 William Troost-Ekong

🆚 Central African Republic (2pm).”

A win for CAR will see them go above the Eagles on Group C on seven points while the three-time African champions will be stuck on six points.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140%…