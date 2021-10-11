Balogun Relishes First Super Eagles Goal In Seven Years

Leon Balogun can’t hide his excitement after scoring his first ever goal for the Super Eagles, Completesports.com reports.

The centre-back opened scoring for the West Africans in the 29th minute of Sunday’s 2-0,win against Central African Republic at the Stade Omnisports, Japoma, Douala.

Balogun, who made his 40th appearance for the Super Eagles in the encounter volleyed home after a superb cross from Chidozie Awaziem.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen scored Nigeria’s second goal late in the first half.

“My first goal in seven years! I have been looking forward so much for it and I am happy it finally came, and on a day like this,” The Rangers of Scotland defender said after the game.

