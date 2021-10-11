‘Barca Are Condemned To Beat Real Madrid In El Clasico’ -Eto’O

Former Barcelona star, Samuel Eto’O has disclosed that the Catalans has no choice but to beat Real Madrid in next weekend’s El Clasico.

Eto’O in an interview with Festival dello Sport di Trento, said that the team’s contrasting results this ongoing season should not be used to judge them.

He stated that Barcelona must use the game to kick-start their season and make a big statement of intent.

“Barcelona have started the season badly, but the Clasico is a unique match and the players must make the most of it to change the dynamic of the season,” he said.

“Beating Real Madrid could be worth six points.

“Those of us who have played that fixture know it’s the most beautiful game in the world. I have played in Champions League finals, but I can say that the Clasico is unique. There’s nothing else like it.”

