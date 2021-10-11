Barca Has Lost An Incredible Player Like Messi -Blanc

Former Man United defender, Laurent Blanc has blamed Barcelona for failing to hold on to Lionel Messi.

In an interview with Panenka, Blanc stated that, while Lionel Messi’s arrival at Paris Saint-Germain is excellent news for Ligue 1, it is the opposite situation for Barcelona.

He said that Barca should have done everything possible to hold on to the Argentina star.

“For French football it’s incredible to have [Lionel] Messi, Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe in the same league. PSG are on another planet, yes, but it is good for Ligue 1 to see these players week after week. If I look at it from Barcelona’s perspective, I believe that they have committed monumental errors. Monumental.

“Not only in relation to Messi, but looking at the last four or five years. They have lost incredible players, which a club like Barcelona cannot allow. You can’t lose Neymar or Messi, because it is very difficult to replace them.”

