Borussia Dortmund Keen To Win Race For Karim Adeyemi

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly determined to hold off competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool to sign Red Bull Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi.

The 19-year-old has been in excellent form at club level during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 11 goals and contributing two assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Both Bayern and Liverpool are thought to be keen to sign the youngster in 2022, while a number of other European clubs have also been credited with an interest.

According to Bild, though, Dortmund intend to win the race for Adeyemi, who has been identified by BVB as a potential replacement for Erling Braut Haaland.

The forward, who spent time with Bayern during his youth career, has scored 21 goals and registered 17 assists in 66 appearances for Salzburg in all competitions.

Adeyemi still has three years left to run on his contract with Die Roten Bullen.

