Brentford Congratulate Onyeka On Eagles’ Win Against CAR

Brentford have congratulated their Nigerian star Frank Onyeka who helped the Super Eagles beat Central African Republic (CAR) in Sunday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier in Douala, Cameroon.

After Thursday’s shock 1-0 defeat to CAR, the Eagles got their campaign back on track with a 2-0 win.

Goals from Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen earned the Eagles a second away win in the qualifiers.

Onyeka, featured in the win against CAR and gave a good account of himself.

And reacting to the win, Brentford wrote on Twitter:”90 minutes and three points for Frank and Nigeria.

“A 2-0 win over Central African Republic keeps the Super Eagles top of Group C.”

