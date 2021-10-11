Centurion Musa Thanks Nigerians After Win Vs CAR

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has thanked his teammates and fans for their support after making 100th appearance for the three-time African champions in Sunday’s 2-0 win against the Central African Republic, reports Completesports.com.

Musa became the third Nigerian to play 100th games for the Super Eagles after starting the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Stade Omnisports, Japoma, Douala.

The winger is now one game short of the Super Eagles’s record cap holders Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama, who have 101 appearances each.

“The most important thing is the three points, and I will say a big thank you to all my teammates for supporting me, and by God’s grace, I know we can do it,” Musa told NFF media after Sunday’s game.

“And for all Nigerians supporting us and praying for us. We know we disappoint them sometimes but there is nothing we can do because that is the game of football.

“We will do all we can to make them proud and by God’s grace we will qualify for…