Ex-Eagles Midfielder Fuludu: Rohr Is Not A Good Coach

Former Super Eagles midfielder Edema Fuludu says current head coach of the side Gernot Rohr is not good enough for the position.

Rohr recently came under criticism after the Super Eagles shocking 1-0 defeat to the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The Super Eagles atoned for that defeat on Sunday in Douala edging out Raoul Savoy’s men 2-0.

Fuludu is however not convinced and insists the Super Eagles need a better coach.

“Personally, I have said it repeatedly (that) Gernot Rohr is not responsible for our victory. It is the players, who have put in so much individual and collective efforts,”Fuludu told NAN.



“So, it has been luck all along. For five years, he (Rohr) hasn’t been able to impact as a coach should. He has no tactics at all.

“He has just been cruising, and we don’t have a team. He just brings them (players) together, and that it is because Nigeria has…