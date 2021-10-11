Fury Knocks Out Wilder To Retain WBC Title

Tyson Fury demolished Deontay Wilder in the 11th round in their heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

Fury climbed off the canvas twice to win the entertaining fight.



The British heavyweight star was on the brink of defeat when he was floored twice in the fourth round, but he staged a sensational recovery and dropped Wilder in the 10th before inflicting a crushing knockout to retain his WBC belt.

Fury battered him for six rounds but Wilder would not give in.

Wilder gave his all and more but still couldn’t stop Fury.

