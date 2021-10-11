I Want To Play The Rest Of My Football Career At PSG -Verrati

Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti has declared his intention to play the rest of his football career at the Paris club.

The Italian has been with PSG since 2012, and is entirely settled with the team and life in Paris.

Verratti, who was famously linked to Barcelona earlier in his career, is grateful for everything he has achieved in his career with PSG.

He was recently linked to Manchester City, after manager Pep Guardiola praised him following PSG’s 2-0 win over City in the Champions League.

“Paris has given me everything! From a footballing perspective, I had the chance to play with and against great champions, in great matches, which is what I wanted above all else,” the 28-year-old said in France Bleu.

“I fell in love with this club and that is why I always try to give the maximum, to give back the faith that was put in me.

“I was a little boy who came from a little town in an Italian province and here I had it all. My children were born here! When you are a bit older…