I’m Lucky To Have Joined Chelsea For Third Time -Lukaku

Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he was lucky to have joined the Blues for the third time.

Lukaku, who initially moved to Stamford Bridge as a 17-year-old from Belgian side Anderlecht in 2011, returns to Chelsea on a five-year deal that sees him become the highest-paid player at the club, earning £200,000 per week after tax.

After leaving Chelsea in 2014, Lukaku became one of the most prolific strikers in Europe, scoring 87 goals in 166 games for Everton between 2014 and 2017, and 42 goals in 96 appearances during his two years at Manchester United before signing for Inter in 2019.

The 28-year-old scored 24 goals in Serie A last season, helping Inter to their first Scudetto in 11 years as the club put an end to Juventus’ nine-year reign as Italian top-flight champions.

Reacting to his second coming, the Belgian international told the club’s website, said that it was an opportunity for him to redeem himself.

“I knew I would improve as a player so it was just about…