Messi Names EPL Strong Contenders For UCL Title This Season

Lionel Messi has named the Premier League clubs who are strong contenders for this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Messi warned his new Paris Saint-Germain teammates they cannot rely on individual brilliance in their bid to win a first Champions League crown.

PSG have come up short in Europe’s most prestigious club competition in recent seasons, despite the almost unprecedented backing of their Qatari owners.

They did, however, lay down a marker a fortnight ago when they defeated last season’s beaten finalists, Manchester City, 2-0 at Parc des Princes in a game which saw Messi score his first goal for his new club.

Messi acknowledged there are a number of teams capable of posing a significant threat, which he went on to name the Premier League clubs he sees as real contenders.

“It is everyone’s dream to win the Champions League here,’ Messi told L’Equipe. ‘The club has been working towards this goal…