Osimhen Has An Incredible Physical Ability -Santacroce

Former Napoli defender Fabiano Santacroce has described Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen as a player with great physical ability.

He made this known on the backdrop of his impressive performance with the senior national team, where he netted a goal in the team’s 2-0 victory over the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

In an interview with TuttoNapoli, Santacroce said that the Nigerian international has the potential to recover balls and create attacking situations when they just don’t exist.

“Osimhen has incredible physical abilities,” the 35-year-old told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, as per TuttoNapoli.

“He manages to recover balls and create attacking situations when they just don’t exist. Other attackers wouldn’t be able to create what he does.”

