Pogba: France Players Wanted Nations League Trophy

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was delighted to be part of France’s Nations League final victory over Spain.

Pogba says France’s players were determined to win the trophy.

He stated, “When we go looking for a trophy, it’s always good. We always thirst for trophies, we are never satisfied.

“We played a semi-final against a big team from Belgium, which put us in difficulty, and this final again against a big team, Spain, and very good players.

“We know how to show our qualities, we did it very well, on a further reaction, but luckily for us, we were able to go up the slope and win this match.”

