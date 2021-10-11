Super Eagles Motivated To Beat CAR In Douala- Musa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa says the team is highly motivated to beat Central African Republic in Sunday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying encounter, reports Completesports.com.

The Wild Beasts recorded a shocking 1-0 victory against the three time African champions at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams will clash again at the Stade De La Unification, Japoma, Douala in a matchday three encounter.



Musa insisted that the Super Eagles are ready to avenge the defeat this time around.

“The pitch is good. We don’t have any excuse for tomorrow’s game. As you can see everybody is happy and we are just waiting for tomorrow’s game. At the end of the day, we will all be celebrating,”Musa said after the team’s training.

“We have talked together and know the importance of the game.It’s not a game we can joke with.”

