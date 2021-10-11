Super Eagles Not The Best Team In Africa -Ikpeba

Former Nigerian forward, Victor Ikpeba has made a startling revelation that the Super Eagles is not the best team in African football at the moment.

He made this known during Monday Night Football Program on Supersports, where he blamed the team’s loss in the first at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos as a result of individual play in the part of the players.

Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen scored a goal each as the Super Eagles beat the Central African Republic on Sunday to avenge their shocking loss to the Les Fauves in the reverse fixture of the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The Atlanta Olympic gold medalist also stated that Super Eagles now have their destiny right in their own hands against Cape Verde if they are to qualify to the final knockout stages.

“I have always said that this team can win the Nations Cup but we are not the best when it comes to African Football right now. At this point we have to beat Cape…