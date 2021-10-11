Super Eagles Seek Redemption Against CAR In Douala

Super Eagles will be desperate to avenge their shocking 1-0 loss to the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in today’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Stade Omnisport in Japoma, Douala.

The Super Eagles got a shock home defeat on Thursday when, against all odds, they fell to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to the lowly Central African Republic on matchday- three of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Karl Namnganda netted the solitary goal in the 89th minutes after a misunderstanding at the back between Leon Balogun and Willian Troost-Ekong.

The defeat was Nigeria’s first loss at home in a World Cup qualifier in 40 years.

However, with the reverse fixture just few hours away, the Super Eagles players will be hoping to redeem their image by bouncing back to winning ways against CAR.

The Super Eagles still sit top of Group C with six points, but the Central African Republic and the Cape Verde Islands are in hot pursuit with four points.

Meanwhile, Rwandan official Louis Hakizimana has been…