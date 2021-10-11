Upcoming Combat Sports Events Including Fury And Wilder

Boxing, MMA, and bare-knuckle fighting have had big months. These sports are riding high thanks to some of the biggest fights in recent years. Last month, heavyweight kingpin Anthony Joshua was dethroned by the smaller Usyk. Now, Oleksandr Usyk is gearing up for bigger and tough competitors. However, Joshua is eager to get the rematch. While the bout was fantastic, better bouts are coming. For instance, fans will be excited to watch this weekend’s battle between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Below, readers will learn more about the biggest upcoming combat sports events.

Fury & Wilder 3

Boxing is well known for its intense rivalries. Over the years, it has thrived on these rivalries. Some of the best include Ali and Frazier, Morales and Barrera, and Marquez and Pacquiao. During these battles, the men put it all on the line in hopes of proving they were the better man. These rivalries helped create some of the best boxing matches in history. Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have…