Arsenal Interested In Re-Signing Oxlade-Chamberlain

Arsenal are considering a shock move for former player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Liverpool midfield star spent six years at the Emirates before a £35million move to Anfield in the summer of 2017.

Now the 28-year-old is weighing up the prospect of a reunion with his former Gunners team-mate Mikel Arteta in the January transfer window.

Chamberlain has become frustrated with his lack of opportunities since helping Jurgen Klopp’s team win their first Premier League title two years ago.

A knee injury ruled him out of the first four months of last season and he has only started four games for Liverpool since.

He is starting to feel he needs a fresh challenge, despite his £125,000-a-week contract running until 2023.

Liverpool are unlikely to stand in the way of a player who has slipped behind youngsters Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott in Klopp’s midfield pecking order.

But they would still want a…