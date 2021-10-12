Arsenal Willing To Sell Lacazette In January

Arsenal are preparing to sell Alexandre Lacazette in January.

The striker is showing no inclination to sign a new contract at the club, per football.london.

Lacazette’s present deal expires in the summer, which would mean he can leave Arsenal on a free transfer.



The Gunners could now be ready to cash in on Lacazette and fellow striker Eddie Nketiah in January.

They are showing a keen interest in Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak as a replacement.

The Swedish frontman has a release clause of €70 million, which means Arsenal would have to raise significant funds to secure his signature in January or next summer.

