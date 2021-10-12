Chelsea In Early Informal Talks With Madrid To Re-Sign Hazard

European champions Chelsea are in early informal talks with Real Madrid to re-sign former star player Eden Hazard.

Hazard returning to Chelsea is a rumour that refuses to go away as his struggles at Madrid continue.

The diminutive winger has missed more games (57) than he’s played in for Carlo Ancelotti’s men (51) as injuries have plagued him since moving to the Bernabeu.

His inability to replicate the form he showed at Chelsea has led to speculation that his time in Spain will come to an end sooner rather than later.

And a reunion at Stamford Bridge has been tipped as the winger’s most likely destination.

And according to Spanish outlet El Nacional Chelsea are in early informal talks with Madrid to re-sign Hazard.

And Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ‘increasingly convinced’ that the 30-year old will prove he is one of the best in the world again if he makes the return to the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel made it…