Ejuke Scoops CSKA Moscow Player Of The Month Award Again

Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke has been voted CSKA Moscow’s Player of the Month for the second straight time, reports Completesports.com.

Ejuke , who also scooped the award for July/August beat goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev and Anton Zabolotny to the individual prize.

The 23-year-old won 55% of the vote by the fans, while Akinfeev and Zabolotny got 21% and 20% respectively.

The former Valerenga player bagged one assist in three league appearances for CSKA in September.

He has scored two goals in 10 league outings this season.

CSKA are sixth on the Ruusian Premier League table.

Aleksey Berezutskiy’s side will Ural in their league game game this weekend.

Source: Complete Sports