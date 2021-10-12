Germany Become First Team To Qualify For 2022 World Cup

Germany on Monday confirmed their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a 4-0 victory over North Macedonia.

The four-time World Cup winners are the first side to qualify for next year’s tournament other than the hosts Qatar, who qualified automatically.

A double from Timo Werner, sandwiched between second half goals from Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz and starlet Jamal Musiala, secured Germany a resounding win in Skopje.

It leaves them safely through from UEFA qualifying Group J with an eight-point lead over Romania with two games to play.

Elsewhere in European qualifying action, Wales took a vital step forward as they look to secure second in Group E with a nervy 1-0 win over Estonia in Tallinn.

Kiefer Moore’s early goal proved the difference between the two sides as the hosts squandered a couple of chances to draw level.

It leaves Wales’ fate in their own hands, level on points with the…