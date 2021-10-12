How Referee Helped Super Eagles Win

Central African Republic (CAR) head coach Raoul Savoy says the Super Eagles of Nigeria were able to beat his team thanks to help from the referee.

The Eagles avenged the shock defeat suffered against CAR on Thursday with a 2-0 win in Douala.

Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen got the Eagles’ goals to seal a 2-0 win.

The win took the Eagles to nine points and maintain leadership in Group C.

But reacting to the outcome of the game Savoy blamed poor officiating for his team’s loss.

“My players did well and I’m very proud of their performance,” he said in his post-match analysis.

“Nigeria played with 12 men because the referee helped them to win. The first goal was from an offside position and my goalkeeper was fouled for the second goal.

“We did not concede against Nigeria over the two legs, they scored with the help of the referee.”

Both teams will be back in action when the fifth round of…