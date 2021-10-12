Ikpeba Backs Rohr To Remain As Super Eagles Coach

Former Nigerian forward, Victor Ikpeba has kicked against the call by some Nigerians and ex-internationals demanding the sack of Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles coach.

Recall that after the team’s shocking loss against the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in a 2022 World Cup qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, there was call for Rohr’s resignation.

The German tactician who has been with the Super Eagles since 2016, has been criticized for not making positive impacts in the senior national team in terms of winning titles.

However, Ikpeba during Monday Night Football Programme on Supersports, said that Rohr has done enough to remain as coach of the Super Eagles.

“Gernot Rohr must stay put as Super Eagles manager because I am a big fan of him. Some people said he has stayed for five years and not won anything, But I have so much confidence in him.”

