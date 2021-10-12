Koulibaly Slams Organizers For Omitting Mendy From Ballon d’Or Shortlist

Senegal defender, Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed that Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy should have been recognised on the Ballon d’Or shortlist, which was released last week.

Mendy enjoyed a stunning debut season in the Premier League and capped it off by winning the Champions League, as the Blues defeated Manchester City 1-0.

The £22m signing from Rennes has enjoyed a remarkable rise, having made his senior debut with lower league Cherbourg 10 years ago.

Reacting to Mendy’s exclusion from the list after Senegal’s 4-1 win over Namibia in a World Cup qualifier, Koulibally said, “It’s a real shame that Edou isn’t one of them [on the list].

“He is the first African goalkeeper to win the Champions League.

“We must continue to work and move forward. We have to do the double [the work] of some people to be well judged.

“Edou is a very positive person. We talked about it together. He will continue to fight to be…