Mendy Refused Bail Again Over Rape Accusations

Manchester City French left-back Benjamin Mendy has again been denied bail ahead of his trial accused of raping two women and sexually assaulting a third.

The 27-year-old who has been in custody for the past seven weeks since his arrest in late August, is on remand at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool, and was not present in person for the bail hearing at Chester crown court.

The press were excluded from the 50-minute hearing before Judge Patrick Thompson, but the result of the bail application was passed on after the hearing by a court official.

Mendy had made two previous bail applications, which had been refused.

The defendant was charged on 26 August with three counts of rape relating to an alleged incident in October 2020 and with the sexual assault of a woman in early January this year. He is also charged with raping a woman in August.

The alleged attacks, on three different women including one under 18, are said to have…