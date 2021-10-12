Oduamadi Joins Italian Serie D Club AC Crema

Italian Serie D club AC Crema have announced the signing of former Super Eagles winger Nnamdi Oduamadi, Completesports.com reports.

Oduamadi has not played league football since he left Finnish club KF Tirana in 2019.

“I am ready and motivated,” he told the club’s official website.

“I will enter the field with the desire to give my contribution and reward the trust given to me by the club and the coach. I immediately found harmony with my teammates and I really like the black and white environment, I feel at home.

” I’ve never played in Serie D but I know it’s a competitive championship. There are strong teams and many young people eager to demonstrate. A new experience that stimulates me and encourages me to give my best. Thanks again to President Zucchi for the important occasion.”

