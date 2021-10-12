Romero Joins Ebuehi, Okereke At Venezia

Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero and former Manchester United goalkeeper has become teammate with Tyrone Ebuehi and David Okereke, after joining Venezia on a free transfer.

The newly promoted club confirmed Romero’s signing in a statement released on their official website on Tuesday.

“Venezia FC is pleased to announce the signing of Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 34, on a free transfer. Romero is Argentina’s all-time most-capped goalkeeper and last played for Manchester United.

“Romero came through the youth academy of Racing Club, and he would make his Primera División debut for the club in February 2007, just shy of his 20th birthday. The following month, he would sign with Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.

“Romero spent four seasons at AZ, highlighted by winning the Eredivisie in 2008/09. During the title run, Romero kept a 950-minute clean sheet from November 2008 to February 2009. In total, Romero…