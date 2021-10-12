Rudiger Yet To Decide On Chelsea Stay

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is reportedly weighing up his options before making a final decision on his long-term future.

The 28-year-old, who has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, has less than nine months remaining on his current contract and could leave Stamford Bridge for free next summer.

According to Sky Sports News, negotiations between both parties were held earlier this season, however talks have now been put on hold by Rudiger’s representatives as the player takes time to assess his options.

The report also claims that Rudiger remains committed to the Blues and that a contract extension with Thomas Tuchel’s side remains a possibility.

The Germany international has previously stated that he is in no rush to sign a new contract, as it will be the “the most important decision” of his career.

Rudiger has made 159 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea since joining the club from Roma in 2017, winning the FA Cup, the Europa League…