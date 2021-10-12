Tuchel Begs Inter Fans For Forgiveness Over ‘Snatching’ Lukaku

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has appealed to Inter Milan fans for snatching away their prolific goal scorer, Romelu Lukaku away from them during the summer transfer window.

The Belgian centre-forward won the Serie A title with Inter under Antonio Conte last season.

However, the club’s finances led to Conte’s departure, while Lukaku was sold to Chelsea for £100 million to balance the books.

Speaking at the Il Festival dello Sport in Trento, Italy, Tuchel addressed Lukaku leaving Inter.

“I’m sorry for the Inter fans but like everyone we try to improve. We identified a certain profile, a very physical striker, a reference, a player with personality who could take the pressure off the shoulders of the youngest. A player who allowed us to play faster football,” the German coach said.

“There aren’t many players like that. When we have the chance to bring Lukaku back, it was an important moment for us. He said he was fine where he was, he worked extraordinarily with [Antonio]…