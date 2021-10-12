We Redeemed Our Image Against CAR -Omeruo

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo says the team had no choice but to defeat the Central Africa Republic (CAR) in Douala in a bid to make a big statement of intent.

Recall that the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions were shocked at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos by CAR thanks to a late minute goal from Karl Namnganda.

However, in the reverse fixture, Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen were the goal scorers during the Sunday afternoon game in which the Super Eagles missed several chances.

Speaking with Supersports, the Leganés defender, who came on for Leon Balogun in the second half, said that the team needed the victory to prove that they are better than CAR.

“We had to win in Douala to show that we are better than CAR. I am happy that we won at the end.”

