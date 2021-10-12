Wilder Will Not Retire From Boxing After Seond Loss To Fury

Malik Scott, the head trainer of Deontay Wilder, says his boxer is not planning to retire after his knockout loss to Tyson Fury on Saturday night.

At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wilder was knocked out in eleven rounds after suffering three hard knockdowns throughout the fight.

He has now suffered back to back stoppage defeats, both to Fury.

Despite the defeat Scott indicates that boxing fans are likely to see the American back in the ring.

“Deontay has set his family financially secure so he doesn’t have to fight to make a living,” Scott told IFL TV as quoted by BBC Sport.

“But retiring is not in his plans at all and not something we’ve discussed.”

Scott also make it clear that he’s not in fear of losing his job.

After the February 2020 rematch with Fury, Wilder terminated co-trainer Mark Breland for throwing in the towel in the seventh round of the bout.

“Over the years of me knowing Deontay, he has always said throwing the towel in with a knockout artist like him…