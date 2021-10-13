Angiolini Accuses Juventus Coach Allegri Of Cheating

Juventus coach Max Allegri’s ex-girlfriend and her daughter allegedly accuse him of cheating and then ghosting them, with the matter ending up on television.

Allegri, 54, might not seem it, but he already has a reputation as the playboy manager of Italian football.

It is reported he left one woman a couple of weeks before their wedding, then split with another after she fell pregnant.

He had been with 44-year-old television presenter, actress and singer Ambra Angiolini since 2017.

However, she confirmed to the Striscia La Notizia television programme that not only had their relationship broken down, but also that Allegri was effectively ghosting her, refusing any form of contact and simply disappearing.

When handed the Tapiro d’Oro, a comedy award given to anyone having a bad time in the news, Angiolini joked: “At least he’ll come into my house in Milan…”

Ambra’s daughter from a previous relationship, Jolanda Renga, went…