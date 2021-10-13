Atletico Madrid Interested In Onuachu

LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid are interested in Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu, Completesports.com reports.

According to Spanish news outlet Marca , Atletico Madrid have already established contact with Genk for the striker.

According to report, Diego Simeone’s side are willing to pay £20m for the 27-year-old who was linked with a number of clubs in Europe this summer.

It remain to be seen if the Spanish club will make move for Onuachu in January or wait until next summer .

The FC Midtylland has scored nine goals in nine league appearances for the Smurfs this season.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…







Source: Complete Sports