‘D’Tigers, D’Tigress’ Monies In CBN, Ready To Be Disbursed To Players’ -Sports Ministry Douses Embezzlement Rumours

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has denied allegations making the rounds that its officials shared some monies donated to the Men and Women Basketball Teams ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Recall that a press statement circulated recently in the media including a video clip alleging that officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development shared some monies donated to D’Tigers and D’Tigress, while they threatened to shun further call ups for national assignments.

But the Ministry in a statement signed by its Permanent Secretary, Ismaila Abubakar clarified that the monies totaling $230,000 (about N115million) donated to the Basketball teams by the Banks under the Adopt-a-Team programme of the Ministry is intact in the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s (NBBF) official domiciliary account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Abubakar added that only the 12 female Team members of D’Tigress have supplied their foreign account numbers,…