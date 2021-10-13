D’Tigress: ‘Reasons We’ll Shun Future Call-Ups Until Govt Meets Our Demands’

The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have expressed disappointment and anger with the way the team has been treated by the the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

The players have also threatened to boycott the 2022 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament over the refusal of the Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to meet their demands.

In a video posted on microblogging site, Twitter, the women outlined the injustices that have been allegedly perpetrated on them by the outgoing board of the NBBF, led by Musa Kida.

A member of the D’Tigress, Victoria Macaulay wondered why their historic feat of winning three straight African titles has not warranted being invited to Aso Rock even if it is only for the ceremonial presidential handshake.

“First we want to thank the Nigerian Embassy in Cameroon for celebrating us. We appreciate you more than you know. Other than that, we do not feel appreciated or celebrated after achieving a historical feat….