How We Played To Rohr’s Instructions -Ejuke

Super Eagles midfielder, Chidera Ejuke has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the team to pick up the maximum point against the Central Africa Republic in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ejuke, who has become a revelation for the senior national team since making his debut against Tunisia in an international friendly game, told Supersports that the players played according to the instructions of the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr.

The CSKA Moscow star came on as a substitute for Ahmed Musa in the 65th minutes and was a delight to watch due to his mesmerising skills.

Nigeria had lost at home on Thursday to the Central African Republic in a shock defeat that was its first in 39 World Cup qualifiers stretching back to 2004.

But the team won the reverse fixture in Douala, Cameroon, with Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen scoring in the first half.

In his reaction, he said,”As a team we collectively we played well and we followed the instructions of the coach. We did what was…