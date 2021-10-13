Inter Milan Still In Lukaku’s Heart- Agent

Romelu Lukaku’s agent assures the striker ‘has Inter in his heart, but a professional has to evaluate other aspects beyond the sentimental’ after he went to Chelsea.

The Belgium international was criticised by Nerazzurri supporters for assuring he was ‘already home’ at San Siro just weeks before demanding a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

“He has Inter in his heart,” assured agent Federico Pastorello on Calciomercato.com.

“People can say what they want, but this is a fact. A professional then has to evaluate other aspects beyond the sentimental, what is best for his career.

“He is happy in London, concentrated on the new project, but still follows Inter and their games with great affection.”

Pastorello was also asked about reports the negotiations with Chelsea started even before the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament.

“There was a lot of chatter. The transfer itself was pretty rapid, when they decided to go for it, they went in hard. It didn’t last particularly…