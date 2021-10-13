Lookman Enjoying Life At Leicester City

Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman says he is ‘loving every minute’ of his time at the club.

The Nigerian-born star linked up with the Foxes on loan from German side Red Bull Leipzig on deadline day.

Speaking ahead of this week’s clash with Manchester United, Lookman took to Instagram to express his happiness at King Power Stadium.

He wrote: “Loving every minute of it here. Another big week ahead,” along with two big smiling face emojis and a blue heart.

Lookman scored his first goal for the Foxes in the Carabao Cup.

Source: Complete Sports