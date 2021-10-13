Moffi Set To Resume Training After Injury Layoff

Lorient forward Terem Moffi is expected to resume training Wednesday (today) after a short spell on the sidelines, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi sustained an injury in Lorient’s 1-1 draw against against Clermont on October 3.

The injury forced him to miss Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic.



Read Also: Lookman Enjoying Life At Leicester City

“Terem Moffi is expected in training on Wednesday, and a point will be made at that time, according to his feelings after his shoulder injury,”Lorient manager Christophe Pélissier told Actufoot.

The 22-year-old has scored twice in nine league appearances for Lorient this season.

Pélissier’s side will face Olympic Marseille on Sunday.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…