Nasarawa United Confirm Abuja Unity Pre-Season Tournament

Nasarawa United – a Nigerian elite league, NPFL side, have confirmed their participation in the maiden edition of Abuja Unity Pre Season Tournament, Completesports.com reports.

The week-long Centre of Excellence festival of football gets underway on October 30, until November 5th, 2021.

No fewer than ten clubs, comprising five NPFL sides and five second tier domestic league, NNL clubs, will light up the FCT football landscape during the preseason showpiece.

Amos Eche, spokesman of the Solid Miners informs that the preseason tournament is a substantial part of Nasarawa United’s preparations ahead of the 2021/2022 domestic football league season.

Nasarawa United were the 2021 Aiteo Cup losing finalists. They will be joined in the Abuja Preseason Tournament by fellow NPFL sides; Plateau United, Lobi Stars, Kwara United and newly promoted Niger Tornadoes.

Nigeria National League, NNL clubs, equally billed for the…