Oborududu Elected Into Athletes’ Commission Of United World Wrestling

Nigeria’s silver medal winner at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Blessing Oborududu has been elected into the Athletes’ commission of United World Wrestling (UWW).

Oborududu is the only African out of seven athletes who will be representing all the Wrestlers on the governing body.

Oborududu who will represent Africa for the next four years, polled 90 votes out of 397 to get elected.

Also Read: D’Tigress: ‘Reasons We’ll Shun Future Call-Ups Until Govt Meets Our Demands’

Founded in 1912, the United World Wrestling is the international governing body for amateur wrestling.

It’s duties include overseeing wrestling at the Olympics and also presides over international competitions for various forms of wrestling.

Oborududu became the first Nigerian athlete in history to win a medal in Wrestling at the Olympics.

After a remarkable run at the games, she eventually lost to an American in the final of the women’s 68kg.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time…