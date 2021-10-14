3rd Edition Of Amuwo Games To Hold November

The third edition of the Amuwo Games will hold in November this year, organizers have announced.

This was disclosed at a press conference held on Thursday at the Amuwo Odofin Local Government.

Present at the press conference are chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Engineer Valentine Buraimoh, his Chief of Staff Segun Idris, founder of the Amuwo Odofin Games and chairman Local Organising Committee Seun Ayeni, sponsors of the games among others.

The games which started in 2017 with the second edition in 2019, are scheduled to take place only in the weekends of November and will run from 6th to 28th.

Athletes will take part in 17 sports among which include football, basketball, volleyball, chess, scrabble, swimming, athletics, table tennis, tennis, cycling, drought etc.

The games will hold all over Amuwo and among venues that will host events are Mile 2 primary school, FHA field, FHA tennis club and Darius Sports Bar.

Speaking to journalists LOC chairman and founder of the games…