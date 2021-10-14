Dennis On Verge Of One-Match Ban At Watford

Emmanuel Dennis is close to a suspension as he heads into Watford’s game with Liverpool on four yellow cards.

Dennis picked up his fourth booking of the season in the 1-0 defeat away at Leeds United and is just one more away from a one-match ban.

Any player earning five bookings from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one-match ban in the same competition. Yellow cards are not carried over to the EFL Cup or FA Cup.

Players who accumulate 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture will serve a two-match suspension.

Dennis is the closest of all Watford players to a ban, with Craig Cathcart and Danny Rose both sitting on two bookings each.

Prior to his injury Oghenekaro Etebo had accumulated three bookings but will not return by game week 19 (Sunday, December 26).

Juraj Kucka, Ismaila Sarr, Moussa Sissoko, Ken Sema, William Troost-Ekong and Kiko Femenia…