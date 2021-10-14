Everton Boss Benitez Provides Positive Update On Iwobi Injury

Everton manager Rafa Benitez has confirmed Alex Iwobi has returned to full training ahead of Sunday’s meeting with West Ham United, Competesports.com reports.

Iwobi sustained a minor injury in training and missed the Merseyside club 1-1 away draw against Manchester United before the international break.

The injury also forced the versatile winger to miss Nigeria’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic.



Benitez confirmed the 25-year-old is available for the home clash against the Hammers following his return tp training.

“Alex Iwobi was training and [so were] Digne and Coleman – that is good news for us – they have started training with the team,” Benitez told the club’s website.

“The others are improving and we will see in the week how they are.”

The former Arsenal player has made six league appearances for the Toffees this