Ex-Italy Striker Toni: Osimhen Reminds Of Shevchenko

Former Italy striker Luca Toni has labelled Victor Osimhen a devasting striker and believes the Nigerian striker can score 25 goals in the Serie A this season, reports Completesports.com.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form for Napoli this season after struggling to make much impact at the club last term.

The forward has scored four goals in six league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

Read Also: Osimhen Is A Quality Striker, Goal Creator -Incocciati

“Before he arrived in Italy, I didn’t know him well. I find him much improved from last year and I think it thanks to Spalletti, who is very demanding,” Toni told Corriere della Sera.

“In speed, then he’s devastating. He reminds me of Andriy Shevchenko for the way he varies in attack and for his great speed.

“Only he and (Tammy) Abraham can guarantee 25 goals in Serie A.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…